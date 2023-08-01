People are also reading…
Sep corn up 4 to down 1 ½ overnight. Corn held above yesterday’s lows overnight but is threatening to break below them this morning. Condition ratings were a little worse than expected but forecast continue to look friendly, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging
USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 84% of the crop silking at the national level, compared to 68% last week and 82% on average. NASS also had 29% in the dough stage as of Sunday, matching the average pace. Crop conditions were 55% good/ex, which was down 2ppts from last week with 1% point to each, according to Total Farm Marketing.