The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 22% of the crop was silking as of 7/9. That was up from 8% last week and is 1 ppt ahead of the 5-yr average. The report also showed 3% of the crop reached the dough stage, up 1% point from the average. NASS showed conditions were 7 points higher on the Brugler500 scale for a 347, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The corn market traded higher overnight, in sympathy with the soybean and wheat markets. Gains were limited from improving crop conditions and big crop ideas, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.