Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Futures failed to find much upside today as news remains light and the market is focused on planting and weather,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS…

Corn

“Corn gapped lower overnight as planting is ahead of average pace overall and markets have a weak tone in general ahead of CPI tomorrow,” CHS …

Corn

BAGE left their corn production estimate unchanged at 36 mmt but warned that poor early yields could lower that. The crop is 20% harvested, ac…

Corn

“Futures didn’t move the needle much today with a mixed close and any gains were capped, other than July futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedgi…

Corn

Futures closed lower through the curve today, down 10-13 cents. “The USDA announced cancellations of 227,000 MT of corn to China this morning,…