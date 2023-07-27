People are also reading…
“Trade was fairly muted coming in this morning, mostly unchanged,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Early action took values up slightly, but then faded and traded lower. Weather forecasts remain focused on high heat across the western corn belt into this weekend. Scattered rains showing up across northern Corn Belt states this afternoon.”
“Weekly export sales were lackluster, as the USDA reported new sales of 12.4 mb of old crop and 13.2 mb of new crop sales last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “These totals were within market expectations. China remains inactive in the U.S. corn export market.”