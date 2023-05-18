People are also reading…
“Corn continued its steep slide this morning but managed to recover some losses throughout the session,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today. Also, the International Grains Council (IGC) raised their estimate of world corn production 9mmt, to 1.217 billion metric tonnes adding to the price pressure, he said.
The corn market fell sharply yesterday on reports that the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal was extended two months, one day before Russia could have quit the pact. This Continues to affect corn and wheat, and fertilizer exports, The Hightower Report said today.