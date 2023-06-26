Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“The corn market rallied sharply, trading to within 9 cents of last October’s high following the USDA’s release of yesterday’s Crop Progress r…

Corn

“As expected today’s U.S. Drought Monitor did show an expansion of the Midwest drought, along with a deepening of its intensity,” Mark Soderbe…

Corn

The EPA finalized the RFS mandated volumes for 2023-25. Corn-based ethanol was held at 15.25 bln gallons for 2023, but was reduced to 15 bln g…

Corn

Corn futures extended the rally on Monday night with a light gap higher. New crop futures then faded the move and are down by a penny to a nic…

Corn

Corn is working 2.8% to 3.3% in the red so far and leading the grain markets’ drop into the day session. Options expiration takes place at the…