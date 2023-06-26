People are also reading…
“Corn futures finished the day mostly higher as prices tried to find a near term bottom after last week’s disappointing end to the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Corn futures were supported by overall weekend rainfall not hitting all key areas of the Corn Belt and the expectations of crop ratings slipping again this week.”
“Corn saw a choppy range of movement today reaching as high as $6.49 and dipping to $6.21,” Jessical Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn export inspections were poor at only 542,727 MT below the trade range estimate of 700,000-1,250,000 MT… Corn condition rating dropped to 50% good to excellent, down 5% from last week.”