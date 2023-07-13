People are also reading…
“Corn rebounded strongly today due to a combination of stronger export sales and weather concerns,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONAB has increased their estimate for the safrihna corn crop by 1.7 MMT to 98.0 MMT. With the increase in the safrihna corn estimate, the total corn production estimate is increased to 127.7 MMT.”
“Traders are questioning final yield projections, as 64% of the corn crop is still experiencing some form of drought, down 3% from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition, the fungal disease, Tar Spot, is now being found in six states. The spread of this disease will be watched by the market.”