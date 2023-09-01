People are also reading…
December corn seesawed on both sides of unchanged today in uneventful trading. Late weakness in the soybeans spilled over to the corn to push it lower for a 3rd consecutive close, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging
The weekly Export Sales data showed old crop corn bookings were 71,737 MT for the week that ended 8/24. That was in line with the expected range and left old crop commitments at 40.6 MMT (1.6 bbu). New corn business was shown at 992k MT, which was near the top end of the expected range. Total forward sales were marked at 8.343 MMT (328.5 mbu), compared to 9.86 MMT (388.5 mbu) LY, according to Total Farm Marketing.