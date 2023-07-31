People are also reading…
“Cooler and wetter forecasts for much of the cornbelt, combined with rains in the WCB, gave pressure to the corn market with a gap lower opening last night,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn conditions declined 2 pts last week to 55% Good/Excellent (G/E). 84% of the crop is silking vs the 82% average, and 29% of crop is in the dough stage, right on average.”
“The corn market broke apart technically and saw strong selling pressure triggered by weekend rains and Aug. forecast that should allow for good overall development of the corn crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Corn futures opened with a price gap lower on the overnight session and the selling pressure was maintained as market prices dropped through key moving averages.”