Corn is lower again this morning following yesterday’s weak performance with harvest 9% complete vs. 10% expected. Illinois is at 6% harvested, Iowa at 5%, Minnesota is at 6%, Nebraska is at 7% and South Dakota is at 5%, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 10% of the corn crop has yet to enter the dent stage, while 54% was mature as of 9/17. That compares to 87% and 44% on average respectively. The remaining condition ratings scored 7% VP, 13% P, 29% F, 43% G, and 8% E for a Brugler500 rating of 332. That is down 5 points on the Brugler500 Index from last week, with the most notable drops in CO, IL, and OH, said Total Farm Marketing.