The corn market is lower “as it struggles to find much positive news to support it,” CHS Hedging said. “There isn’t much for positive news in corn to point to. KC wheat is higher but not enough to bring corn along with it.”
“Growing aspects for this year’s crop improves daily, while domestic and export demand are believed tapering off,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “South America is making headway in leaps and bounds to improve infrastructure to move grain from field to port. With China's financial help, it should not take long to achieve.”