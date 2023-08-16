People are also reading…
Wheat prices struggled and broke technical support yesterday, putting spillover pressure into the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The Russian ruble has tumbled in value, making the already less expensive Russian wheat more attractive to the export market.”
“Global stock/use among the top 4 corn exporters are expected to climb for the 3rd consecutive year to just under 12%, a 5 year high,” ADM Investor Services said. “Farmers will likely be clearing bin space thru month-end in preparation for the upcoming harvest.”