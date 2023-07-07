People are also reading…
Corn futures are a few cents lower this morning with the December contract down 5 but it has traded above yesterday’s high getting to $5.095 overnight, according Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Census data showed 6.09 MMTs (240 million bushels) of US corn were exported during the month of May. That was a 15.6% drop from May 2022, though shipments to both China and Mexico were higher. The season’s official export program sits at 33.4 MMT as of May, a 3-yr low. Shipments need to average ~254 mbu/month in the 4th quarter to hit the current WASDE figure, according to Total Farm Marketing.