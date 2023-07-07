Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

December’s contract went below its May low “then tried to trade higher following soybean’s lead,” CHS Hedging said. However, the contract gave…

Corn

Crop conditions came out on Monday with the Good/Excellent ratings coming in with a 1% increase, while Illinois showed significant improvement…

Corn

USDA raised the planted corn area by a shocking 2.2m acres to 94.1 million. The highest trade guess going in was 93 million, and the average o…

Corn

Sep corn up 7 to down 1 overnight after a second day of overnight gains pulling back in early morning trade. Forecasts still show big rain cha…

Corn

“Corn prices started the session higher after the Good/Excellent rating only improved 1% following last week’s rains, but quickly succumbed to…