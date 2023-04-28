People are also reading…
Corn futures continue to slide lower as it has been two weeks since China bought US corn. “Traders are becoming concerned that China is done buying US corn and could cancel additional open unshipped sales,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
China canceled additional corn purchases yesterday, triggering another wave of speculative selling. This brings the week’s total cancelations to approximately 25 million bushels, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging this morning. She says corn is expected to be choppy ahead of the weekend on better planting weather.