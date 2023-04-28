Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn will remain under pressure as better weather will allow planting to get going in full force, except in the North where more snow fell thi…

Corn

Corn is starting the day slightly higher but well off the overnight highs. Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging says corn will be choppy “as the trade …

Corn

Corn markets are trading lower “for the fifth consecutive day,” Total Farm Marketing said, with planting continuing in the U.S. and South Amer…

Corn

Corn markets “will remain under pressure” with on-schedule planting and favorable weather, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

On the 8-14 day forecast, most of the Midwest looks dry which should help with getting the corn crop planted, according to Total Farm Marketing.