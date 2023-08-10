People are also reading…
December corn ended up 2 cents at $4.96 ¼, holding support above its lowest prices of the year on a quiet day, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Dec Corn has been twice pummeled by both the USDA & Mother Nature this summer – finding support just under 5.00. First was the off-the-wall June 30 Acreage Report which predicted corn acres would increase a whopping 5.5 million acres over 2022 – second was a complete 180 turn in weather when early drought conditions morphed into plentiful rain & cooler temps.Tomorrow comes the August WADSE report with early guesses at 15,126 BB (2022-13,730) & 175.4 BPA (2022-173.3), according to William Moore of AgMaster.