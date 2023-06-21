People are also reading…
“The corn market rallied sharply, trading to within 9 cents of last October’s high following the USDA’s release of yesterday’s Crop Progress report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The report showed a 6% drop in the good to excellent rating to just 55%, a steeper decline than expected and lower than 2012 ratings at this time.”
“Current ratings suggest an average yield closer to 174 bu./acre, well below the current USDA forecast of 181.5 bu./acre,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “With conditions likely to fall again next week, I suspect the market will start to anticipate an average yield at or below 170.”