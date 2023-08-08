The corn market opened lower on improving weather conditions, but prices turned higher midday “on a bout of bargain buying,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Still, gains were limited by favorable August weather and ideas that it may still be a big harvest this fall.
While corn ended higher, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services says trade is oversold and could have triggered some short covering before the USDA report.
“There was talk that some end users may have added to coverage near session lows,” he said.