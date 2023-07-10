People are also reading…
Higher trade on crop concerns from dry weather conditions, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging
Traders are looking for an out-of-character yield cut in the WASDE report on Wednesday. None of the 23 Bloomberg survey respondents believed USDA would maintain the 181.5 bpa corn yield. USDA has deviated from May/June estimate in the past, but only when substantial evidence exists to do so. The average of pre-report estimates is to see a 5.2 bpa reduction to 176.3 bpa, according to Total Farm Marketing.