USDA’s monthly S&D update showed a 15 mbu trim for old crop imports and another 50 mbu cut for exports. No other changes were made and stocks were lifted by the 35, matching the average of trade estimates at 1.452 bbu. New crop saw no changes aside from the 35 mbu carry-in, stocks are now figured at 2.257 bbu, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Corn is higher on poor rain amounts over the weekend. The corn markets will remain volatile because of dry conditions over much of the major producing areas, according Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.