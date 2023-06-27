People are also reading…
July corn up 7 ¼ to down 12 ¼ overnight. Traders were expecting higher markets after historically bad crop ratings yesterday afternoon, but wetter forecasts have markets retreating this morning, according Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging
Crop Progress data from NASS showed the national crop is 4% silking, with TX corn 67% along. The average pace would be to see 4% nationally. The corn crop conditions converted to a 339 on the Brugler500 scale. That was another 9 points below last week – now 35 below the initial rating, according to Total Farm Marketing.