Corn conditions fell 1% as expected to 52% good/excellent (worst since 2012). Dough stage 97% vs. 95% last year and 96% on average. Dented 82% vs. 75% last year and 78% on average. Mature 34% vs. 24% and 28% on average. Harvested 5% vs. 5% last year and 4% on average, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging
Corn kept a tight overnight range of -2 to +1, and prices are currently UNCH to fractionally lower. The corn market started the week with 2 to 3 cent gains across the front month futures. December prices kept in a tighter 6 cent range, split evenly near +/-3 cents, according to Total Farm Marketing.