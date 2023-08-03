People are also reading…
“Corn futures traded lower for the eighth consecutive session, as prices closed below the key $5.00 psychological level as the market is pricing in favorable weather and looking for bullish news,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“December corn has closed lower 8 sessions in a row now, next support is at the July low of $4.81,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Non-threatening weather and forecasts continue to attract sellers. Celeres estimates Brazil’s 2023/24 corn crop at 139.1 mmt, up 3.7 mmt from the previous year.”