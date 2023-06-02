People are also reading…
Corn export shipments have picked up in recent weeks as China’s large purchases throughout the spring have come to fruition. Despite the increase in shipments, corn exports remain about 103 million bushels behind the historical pace needed to meet USDA’s annual forecast. “Total commitments of old crop (2022/23) corn export to Japan are at 10-year lows for this time of the year,” CIH said in its monthly update today.
Decent exports and drier weather help push corner higher after a slow start to the day. “Even with large cancellations, the combine total for old crop and new crop sales was the best in the last six weeks,” Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.