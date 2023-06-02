Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Most look for a drop in demand for US corn exports. Weekly US ethanol production was up 2% from last year but still below pace to reach USDA g…

Corn

Corn was the strong leg of inter-commodity spreading today, but still saw pressure spill over from crude oil. U.S. corn is still seeing demand…

Corn

Prices finished steadier today. “The recovery was likely just a technical bounce into month end as selling dried up,” said Mark Sonderberg of …

Corn

“New crop corn futures added some premium as precipitation chances for the heart of the Corn Belt were pushed further back into next week, but…

Corn

Yesterday’s selloff led to a decline in open interest overall, “suggesting profit-taking from the recent rally,” CHS Hedging said.