Weather forecasts contributed to corn moving lower Wednesday. “Continued the corrective lower trade, drug lower by wheat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moderating weather impacts also a negative factor. Rainfall forecasts seem to favor the northern and eastern corn belt areas.”
“Ethanol production for the week ending July 21 in today’s EIA report was friendly at 1.094 mln barrels/day, 36,000 b/d above expectations, and exceeded the 2018 record of 1.074 mln b/d,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Corn used for ethanol production reached 110 mb, which is above the pace needed to reach the USDA’s forecast.”