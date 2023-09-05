People are also reading…
The long holiday weekend is behind us and prices are holding steady, despite a rally in the US dollar and weaker energy prices this morning, according to the Hightower Report.
The front month futures are mostly ¼ cent weaker, though Sept is the same amount in the black. Overnight saw a 7 ¼ cent range in Dec, from -1 ¾ to + 4 ½ cents. Corn settled 2 to 3 ¾ cents higher across the front month contracts on Friday. December futures ended the week with a net 6 ½ cent loss. Preliminary open interest showed net new buying on Friday, up 12,018 contracts. Dec corn had seen a 49 ½ cent range in August, but closed at a net 34 ¾ cent loss, according to Total Farm Marketing.