People are also reading…
“Strong corn inspections this week coming in at 1,323,117 MT almost reaching the top end of the trade estimates of 700,000-1,425,000 MT,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn inspections are still behind the USDA pace by 134 mln bushels. Early estimates for this week’s corn planting progress are averaging 82% vs 65% last week.”
“Export inspections at 52 mln bu. were above expectations and above the 47 mln needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast of 1.775 bln,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections at 1.078 bln are down 33% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 28%. Roughly 12.5 mil. bu. were destined for China.”