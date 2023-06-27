People are also reading…
Afternoon weather models are showing less rain than expected, which brought corn markets off their lows, CHS Hedging said. “Even though the corn was planted early this year, the dryness has taken a toll and pushed pollination back.”
“Sellers took control of the market as weather forecasts for the next two weeks look to bring plenty of chances for rainfall to most of the Midwest,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If realized, this could help stabilize the crop as pollination is right around the corner.”