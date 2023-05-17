People are also reading…
“The combination of China’s cancellation, the Black Sea deal extension and favorable weather forecasts led to much weaker corn prices,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “July corn traded the lowest price since January 2022. China cancelled another 272tmt of corn purchases this morning, bringing the total to 1.104mmt (43.5mbu) in the last 23 days.”
“To me, today’s announced 60 day extension of the BSGI is only psychologically damaging as it will likely have little impact on global corn trade,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Ukraine likely has little old crop left to sell, while the extension will not take us to their new crop harvest.