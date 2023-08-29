People are also reading…
Corn is slightly lower tracking weakness in soybeans and soft exports out of the US, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
NASS reported the national corn crop was 88% in the dough stage as of 8/27. That was a 10% point advancement through the week and remains 2% points ahead of average. The update showed 51% was dented compared to 49% on average. USDA also mentioned 9% of the crop reached maturity as of 8/27, up 5% points for the week and 1 ppts ahead of average. Crop condition ratings fell by 7 points on the Brugler500 Index to 342. The combined good/excellent category dropped to 56%, holding up better than expected given the heat, said Total Farm Marketing.