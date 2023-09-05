Low water south of St. Louis continues to plague the barge market. However, there are no reports of stranded, overweight barges, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said today.
During the last half of August, corn futures traded on either side of unchanged as volatile weather patterns and drought conditions across much of the Corn Belt have weighed on yield potential, CIH said in its monthly Corn Margin Watch, released today. CIH said its clients have been active making adjustments over the past three weeks.
December corn continues to find “good support” under $4.80. AgRural estimates Brazil’s second crop harvest has reached 88% as of Aug. 31st, vs. 98% YA. They also estimate the first season crop for 23/24 is 13% planted, vs. 9% YA.