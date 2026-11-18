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“ANEC estimates Brazil will ship nearly 8.1 mmt of corn in November, if realized would be the most since September ’23. China’s corn imports in October ’26 at 490k mt were up 37% YOY. YTD imports at 2.6 mmt are up 101% from YA. Markets will also want clarity on whether China will make progress on the $17 bil. in nonsoybean purchases annually and whether this will include the purchase of US corn or wheat. First step in seeing this happen will likely require the elimination of the U.S. 10% fentanyl tariff on Chinese imports, followed by China dropping the 10% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. Ag. goods. EIA data showed ethanol production slipped to 331 mil. gallons last week, down from 332 mil. the previous week, however up 3.2% YOY. Corn usage at 111 mil. bu. or 15.8 mbd,” Mark Soderberg of ADM Investors said.