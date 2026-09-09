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“Prices were $.05-$.06 lower while spreads also weakened. Dec-26 futures held support at last week’s low at $5.26 ½. The USDA announced a flash sale of 182.9k tons (7.2 mil. bu.) to Mexico. StoneX raised their U.S. corn production forecast 47 mil. bu. to 16.207 bil. bu. with an average yield of 182.9 bpa. This is also 194 mil. bu. above the USDA forecast in August. The Reuters poll predicts U.S. production will slip to 15.785 bil. bu., down 248 mil. from the USDA est. of 16.013 bil. The average yield is expected to fall to 178.2 bpa from 180.7 bpa in August,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.