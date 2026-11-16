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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are down fractionally to a penny on Monday. Futures posted modest gains on Friday, with contracts up 1 to 3 cents across the board. Open interest was up 3,118 contracts on Friday. December saw a 4 cent gain for the week.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Despite the strong weekly sales, overall corn export demand remains lackluster. Total commitments stand at 1.089 bb, down 28% from last year, compared with USDA’s forecast for a 4.5% decline in exports for the full marketing year. Commitments typically reach about 42% of USDA’s export target by this point in the season, while current sales represent just 33.5% of the recently reduced forecast.”