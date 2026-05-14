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“USDA released weekly corn export sales this morning. For the week ending May 7, corn export sales totaled 685,000MT (27 mb), which was well below expectations. Total corn exports are still trending 25% above last year, but that was down 6% from last week. Higher corn prices and growing South America competition could be impacting the corn export market for U.S. corn,” Doherty said. Brazil’s ag agency, CONAB, released its May corn crop projections Thursday morning. Despite dry weather impacting yield potential in some areas, a 3% increase in planted area to 22.56 mha (55.7 million acres) is expected to support total corn production near 140.17 mmt, down 1% from last year.”