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“Safras & Mercado lowered their Brazilian corn production forecast 0.2 mmt to 139.9 mmt, still slightly above the USDA estimate of 138 mmt. IMEA reports second corn harvest in Mato Grosso has reached 21% vs. only 14% from YA, however behind the historical ave. of 23%. AgRural reports that across Brazil second crop harvest has reached 16% just above the YA pace of 13%. The BAGE reports Argentine corn harvest has reached 48% while holding production at 64 mmt vs. the USDA estimate of 61 mmt.,” Soderberg said.