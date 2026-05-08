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The Hightower Report said, “Corn ended moderately higher as crude oil moved back to positive on the day and from spillover strength from wheat and beans. New models show center-west Brazil safrinha crop areas will remain mostly dry for week 1 of the forecast but better rains may move into the region in week 2. AgroConsult pegged the Brazilian corn crop at 140.5 million tons, down 7% from last season and 2nd crop safrinha down 10% from a year ago.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Cool but mostly dry weather across the Corn Belt should support planting progress. The market will closely watch Monday’s Crop Progress report after last week’s corn planting pace reached 38% complete.”