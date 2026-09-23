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“Prices were $.04-$.07 lower while spreads weakened. Despite the lower trade, Dec-26 futures continue to hold within the range from Fri. Sept. 11, USDA report day. First support is at $5.23 ¼. The USDA announced a flash sale of 100k tons (4 mil. bu.) of corn to Mexico. U.S. Gulf FOB offers have spiked vs. SA prices, perhaps an attempt to shift non-Chinese buyers to Brazil or Argentina in the event China starts buying up U.S. grain. If China were to purchase U.S. corn it would be purely for political reasons as Dalian prices have fallen to only a $70 per ton premium to U.S. Gulf prices, matching the low from 2025 and the lowest since the spring of 2022,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.