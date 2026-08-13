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“Prices were $.08-$.09 lower, closing near session lows while spreads were steady to easier. Dec-26 violated support at its 100-day MA at $4.71 ¾ before bouncing at the close. Next support is the August low at $4.57 ¼. Feed grains pulled back as wire services reported Ukraine offered Russia a ceasefire on civilian targets in the Black Sea. No known response from Russia. Higher production forecasts from SA also provided a reason for long speculative traders to pare back holdings in corn. The RGE raised their Argentine production forecast 2.5 mmt to 70.5 mmt while reporting harvest has reached 75%, delayed due to a wet and warm July. The USDA kept their forecast unchanged at 63 mmt. Conab raised their Brazilian production est. 1.25 mmt to 143, above the USDA revised estimate of 140 mmt. Higher supplies from SA may prevent US sales from reaching the upwardly revised USDA forecast, despite the growing use of corn for ethanol production in Brazil. US exports at 52 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. Old crop commitments have reached 3.445 bil. bu. up 24% YOY vs. the revised USDA forecast of up 18%. New crop commitments have reached 416 mil. bu. falling behind the YA by 24%,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.