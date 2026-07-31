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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.04-$.05 lower while spreads were mixed and little changed. Sept-26 and Dec-26 both fell to fresh 2-week lows. Prices plunged across the Ag. space as healthy rains spread across the central and N. Midwest. Old crop exports are up 24% YOY vs. the USDA forecast up 16%. I look for the USDA to raise their old crop export forecast another 25-50 mil. in the Aug-26 WASDE. New crop commitments have reached 340 mil. bu. matching YA while the highest in 5 years.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “The U.S. Dollar Index may be starting to reverse its recent downtrend following the Fed’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged. A weaker dollar would improve the competitiveness of U.S. corn exports.”