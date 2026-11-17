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"Prices were mixed while holding within $.02 of unchanged as spreads weakened. Nearby contracts continue to hold within the range set last Tuesday, USDA report day. Money managers sold another 39k contracts of corn as of last Tuesday, extending their short position to 62k contracts, their largest short in 5 months. The index fund long position in corn is down to 287k contracts, the smallest in 13 months. The index funds length across the ag space has fallen to its lowest level since Aug-24 as expectations for higher interest rates have weighed on future inflation expectations. U.S. harvest progress advanced to 88%, just below the YA pace of 90% and the 5-year average of 92%,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.