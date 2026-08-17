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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is up 1 ¾ to 2 ¼ cents in the front months so far on Monday morning. Futures rounded out the week in rally mode, as contracts were up 5 to 11 ¼ cents across the board on Friday. September rallied 20 cents on the week with December up 21 ¼ cents. Open interest was up 10,138 contracts on Friday, suggesting new buying interest. The Hightower Report said, “Argentina’s harvest has reached 89% complete, behind the average for this time of the year at 97%. Argentine producers have been very slow sellers of their corn crop this year, but cheap prices resulted in a new record high export total for the month of July.”