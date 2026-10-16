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The Hightower Report said, “Corn closed several cents lower, pressured by a clear harvest window through the middle of next week. This morning’s weekly export sales bounced back towards the upper end of the estimate range, but demand has not picked up enough on this break to be a supportive factor, due to the strong dollar.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “The USDA released the Weekly Export Sales report on Friday morning. For the week ending October 8, new corn export sales totaled 1.122 mmt (44.2 mb). Mexico and Japan were the largest buyers of U.S. corn for the week.”