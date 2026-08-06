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“Prices recovered late to close $.01-$.02 higher in choppy 2-sided trade. Spreads also firmed, however remain near their lows with the Goldman roll beginning tomorrow for the Sept-26 contracts. Sept-26 and Dec-26 both fell to 4-week lows before recovering. Argentine ports resumed normal operations yesterday following a work stoppage on Tues. as maritime pilots forced a 24-hour work stoppage. Despite legal challenges, Brazil has moved ahead with their mandated higher ethanol blend in their nations fuel supply. E32 took effect Aug. 1st up from a 30% blend. Current corn-based ethanol capacity in Brazil is roughly 13 bil. liters annually. With another 20+ plants at various stages of construction, capacity will likely reach 23-25 bil. by 2035. Corn usage for ethanol production currently estimated at 23 mmt (16%) of their crop is expected to rise to 38-40 mmt over the next decade. U.S. corn exports will likely remain strong for years,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.