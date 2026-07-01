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“Corn futures are trading modestly higher this morning as the market continues to digest Tuesday’s USDA report data,” Total Farm Marketing said. “September corn is up 1-3/4 cents at $4.18-1/2, while December corn is 2-1/4 cents higher at $4.38-1/4… With USDA’s Grain Stocks and Planted Acreage reports now behind the market, traders will shift their focus back to weather forecasts. July is the critical month for corn yield development, and current forecast models continue to point toward generally favorable growing conditions.”