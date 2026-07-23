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“Prices were $.02-$.03 higher in choppy 2-sided trade. Spreads were mixed and little changed. Both Sept-26 and Dec-26 jumped out to fresh 8-week highs. Exports at 41 mil. bu. was in line with expectations. Old crop commitments at 3.410 bil. bu. is up 24% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of up 16%. Commitments represent nearly 103% of the USDA forecast, above the historical average of 96%. Looking ahead to the Aug-26 WASDE I look for another 25-50 mil. bu. shift in usage for ethanol production to exports. New crop commitments have reached 298 mil. bu. a 5-year high while up 12.5% from YA. Tomorrow’s cattle on feed report is expected to show inventories at 102.2% of YA at 11.372 mil. head. Threatening U.S. weather combined with hopes of Chinese demand keep the path of least resistance higher. Huge speculative buying yesterday took the MM long position back up to roughly 100k contracts. This year’s high so far for Dec-26 corn is $5.06 ½ which occurred in May. Since 1980 December corn peaked in the month of May only 5 times, 11%. I look for new highs, likely peaking in July or August,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.