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“Prices were steady to $.02 higher as spreads continue to weaken. Dec-26 fell to a fresh 5-month low before recovering. The Dec/Mch spread widened to a new low at (.16 ½) which represents 55% of full carry. Next support for Dec-26 is its contract low at $4.25 ¾. Open interest from yesterday’s trade was down 27.5k contracts as liquidation of the Dec-26 contract continues ahead of FND next Monday. U.S. harvest was in line with expectations advancing 6% to 94%, below the YA pace of 95% and the 5-year average of 96%. The remaining 10-15% in the northeast Corn Belt may be a slow go with widespread precipitation over the next 5 days,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.