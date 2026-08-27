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“Prices slumped late closing $.03-$.06 lower in choppy 2-sided trade while spreads were mixed. Sept-26 and Dec-26 both held within yesterday’s range. Coming into today we had the speculative long position nearing 400k contracts for the first time since April-21, vs. the record long position of 429k from back in Oct-2010. Open interest on yesterday’s price surge however was down 5.6k contracts. Speculative traders were moderate sellers today. Argus is forecasting French corn production at only 6.9 mmt, down 48% YOY and the lowest production in 50 years. Expectations for lower U.S. production and the potential for higher demand resulting in significantly lower U.S. and global stocks has fueled the recent price surge. Exports at 43 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. Old crop sales have reached 3.455 bil. bu. up 25% YOY vs. the USDA forecast of up 18%. Pace analysis suggests the USDA 25/26 export forecast at 3.400 is still 25-50 mil. bu. too low. New crop commitments have reached 490 mil. bu. falling behind the YA by 34%. Noted buyers were unknown – 17 mil. while Mexico purchased 8 mil.,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.