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“Concerns over yield potential were reinforced by Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report, which showed corn condition ratings falling 3 percentage points to 57% good to excellent, below market expectations,” Lucas said.
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“Concerns over yield potential were reinforced by Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report, which showed corn condition ratings falling 3 percentage points to 57% good to excellent, below market expectations,” Lucas said.
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