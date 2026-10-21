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"Prices were $.01-$.02 higher in volatile 2-sided trade. Spreads were little changed. Dec-26 plunged to a 3 ½ month low before recovering while avoiding a 7th consecutive lower close. Today’s low at $4.53 ½ was right at its 50-week MA support. We had the MM long position down to 182k contracts entering today’s trade. Open interest was up just over 6k contracts. Friday’s COF report is expected to show cattle inventories at 11.441 mil. head as of Oct. 1, slightly above 11.418 mil. YA. Placements are expected to be down 8.3% while marketing off 7.3%. Brazil’s exports in Oct-26 are expected to reach 6.87 mmt, vs. 5.69 mmt YA. Ethanol production increased to 322 mil. gallons last week, up from 313 mil. the previous week while up 2% YOY," noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.