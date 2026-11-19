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“Prices were $.03-$.04 higher while spreads continued to weaken. After trading above -$.10 earlier this week, Dec/Mch is back out to -$.14, nearing the summer low of -$.16. Dec-26 traded down to a fresh 5-month low overnight before recovering. Support is at the contract low at $4.25 ¾. Speculative traders sold 24k contracts yesterday extending their short position to 92k contracts. Open interest was up 15k despite Dec-26 being down 32k. I suspect modest buying today. Prices are trying to find a level that stimulates better export demand, while SA crop prospects are on the rise,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.